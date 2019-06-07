Nike has been showing off the official images for their latest Air Jordan 4 Flyknit pack today and the latest colorway to get the detailed photos is the "Royal" version. The other colorways in the pack are "Volt," "Orange," and "Red," while this Royal version is perhaps the most lowkey model in the collection. Considering its a monochromatic sneaker, referring to it as low-key is a bit of a stretch but it's definitely not as vibrant as the other three sneakers.

As you would imagine from the name of the shoe, the upper is covered in royal blue flyknit while the rest of the sneaker features the same blue accents. You would be hardpressed to find any other colors here which is what ultimately makes this latest model so bold. If you wear these in public you will definitely be getting some glances from curious passersby.

According to Sneaker News, this sneaker, as well as the rest of the pack, will drop on Friday, June 14th for $220 USD.

