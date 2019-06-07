Jordan Brand's year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 will include a colorful range of Flyknit 4s.

Jordan Brand officially introduced their Summer 2019 lineup a few weeks back, which was highlighted by the four all-new Air Jordan 4s - each of which are constructed of the lightweight knit material. The kicks come in Game Royal, University Red, Orange, and Volt.

Air Jordan 4 Flyknit/Nike

All of the Flyknit Air Jordan 4s are reportedly scheduled to release on June 14 for the retail price of $220. However, each colorway will be limited to a specific region across the globe, and it has not yet been revealed how Jordan Brand will distribute the sneakers.

Take a closer look at the "Volt" Flyknit Air Jordan 4 below, and stay tuned for more release details as they become available. Click here to check out the rest of Jordan Brand's Summer 2019 releases.

Air Jordan 4 Flyknit Volt/Nike

