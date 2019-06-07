As the Summer quickly approaches, Jordan Brand is making sure that its consumers have a large selection of shoes to choose from when it comes to getting themselves fly for the warm weather. One of the ways Jumpman is doing this is through the Air Jordan 4 Flyknit pack which comes in four monochrome colorways: blue, orange, yellow, and red. The yellow model has had some official images come out and now, it's the red sneaker's turn to get some detailed photos.

Just like you would imagine based on the name, the shoe is covered in red flyknit all throughout the upper which creates an interesting aesthetic that hasn't been replicated by Jordan Brand before. While some may not like how loud these are, others will appreciate the boldness that is exuded from these sneakers.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping on Friday, June 14th for an undisclosed price, along with the rest of the pack, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

