Jordan Brand will be releasing multiple Air Jordans in honor of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, including a white "FIBA" Air Jordan 12 and a red Air Jordan 4.

New images of the 4s surfaced today, including word that the kicks will be releasing next Saturday, July 6 for the retail price of $200.

The FIBA Air Jordan 4s come equipped with a red leather upper with obsidian detailing appearing on the mudguard and inner lining, as well as the lacing system. Additional details include a tag that reads "For The Love Of The Game" on the inside of the tongue, and symbols from various flags in place of the traditional mesh portions of the AJ4.

Take a closer look at the latest batch of images below and stay tuned for additional release details.

