In just a few weeks from now, some of the best basketball players from around the world will be representing their respective countries at the 2019 FIBA World Cup Of Basketball. It's an event that basketball fans have been waiting for and as it turns out, sneakerheads have been waiting for it as well. Whenever a FIBA tournament rolls around, you can be sure that sneaker brands will take advantage, particularly Jordan Brand. They have an Air Jordan 12 colorway coming out in a few weeks as well as an Air Jordan 4.

The Air Jordan 4 is a more iconic silhouette by comparison so naturally, fans are excited to get their hands on it. Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, we have some more detailed images of the shoe which give an idea of some of the details we can expect. The sneaker is red with blue accents, all while a gold Jumpman logo appears on the back heel. There are also some interesting details on the midfoot which add to the overall theme of the sneaker.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be available as of Saturday, September 7th for $200 USD. Will you be copping or are these a pass?