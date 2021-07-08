One of the best Jumpman sneakers on the market would certainly have to be the Air Jordan 4. After releasing all the way back in 1989, the Jordan 4 became an instant hit amongst fans, especially with Michael Jordan's ascension amongst the ranks of the NBA's elite. Over the years, the shoe has received a plethora of unique colorways and there have been models for both adults, and children. With the summer progression day by day, Jordan Brand has plans to give the kids something new, in what is being called the "DIY" colorway.

Thanks to the Twitter user @Brandon1an, we now have a fresh look at this 'DIY" model. As you can see in the images below, this shoe has a white leather upper all while there are black highlights throughout. We even have some black doodles on the sides next to the laces, which fits with an artsy aesthetic. The sneaker is set to drop with some black markets, which will allow kids to customize their own shoes. It's a dope idea and one that will keep some children occupied as school starts up again.

As for the release date, these are set to drop on August 19th of this year for $150 USD. Let us know what you think of the concept, in the comments section below.

Image via @Brandon1an

