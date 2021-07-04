One of the best Air Jordan 4 colorways of all time is the "Thunder" model which was released a few years ago. This sneaker was a companion piece to the infamous "Lightning" version which had a yellow upper. The "Thunder" offering was known for being covered in black nubuck all while the highlights were yellow. It is a shoe that many have been wanting to see come back, although Jordan Brand has yet to deliver. Instead, Jumpman had decided to bring a twist to the "Thunder" model, by replacing yellow with red.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we have seen numerous teasers for the "Red Thunder" colorway which has been pegged for the Fall. In the images below, you can see the best look at the sneaker thus far, and by all accounts, this shoe seems like it will be an immediate hit with sneakerheads. The shoe has a nice contrast between the black and the red, which ultimately helps bring forth some "Bred" vibes.

The release date has reportedly been set for October 2nd although this date is subject to change. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates regarding this sneaker.