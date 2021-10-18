One of the best shoes in the Jordan Brand library is the Air Jordan 4. It was the second sneaker to be crafted by the likes of Tinker Hatfield and remains a favorite amongst sneakerheads. With that being said, Jumpman is always trying to give the new shoe some new aesthetics that will fit various different needs. For instance, the Jordan 4 has been turned into a golf shoe, with the "Military Blue" colorway becoming a main focal point.

Now, according to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the next Jordan 4 colorway to get its old golf model is the infamous "Bred" offering. As you can see in the images below, the shoe contains that iconic "Bred" look as the shoe is covered in black with some red highlights throughout. This is a shoe that the OG fans are going to love, and if you play golf, these need to go in your collection.

As for the release date, it is believed that these will come out on December 22nd, although it remains to be seen whether or not this will be confirmed by Jumpman themselves. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

