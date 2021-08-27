Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have been blessed over the years with some pretty incredible models. When the shoe was first introduced back in 1989, it came out in four colorways including "Fire Red," "Bred," "White Cement," and "Military Blue." While most sneakerheads have various favorites, the "Military Blue" model has always remained a consistent choice for fans. Now, it would appear as though golfers will be getting this model as well thanks to the Air Jordan 4 Golf "Military Golf" that is set to release soon.

In the images below, you can see how the shoe perfectly lives up to the standards set forth by the original. We have the same color-blocking and the same schemes all the way throughout the shoe, although the major difference here comes from the fact that the outsole is filled with those spikes that one would need while out on the course. It's a beautiful shoe and one that will serve golfers well.

As for the release date, these drop on Friday, September 3rd for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think of the shoes, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike