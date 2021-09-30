When the Air Jordan 4 was first released back in 1989, it dropped in four distinct colorways. One of those offerings was the "Military Blue" model which still gets a lot of love to this day. The shoe is known for having a mostly white leather upper, all while there are bright blue highlights throughout. It is most certainly a clean offering and it is one of those shoes that looks good regardless of the occasion. With that in mind, it shouldn't be a shock that Jordan Brand is looking to relive that success with this latest Air Jordan 4 showing.

In the post below via @zsneakerheadz, you can see a photoshop rendering of an Air Jordan 4 that has been dubbed "Military Black." This is a play on the "Military Blue" name and it makes a whole lot of sense when you realize that both shoes are effectively the same, although the key difference is that the blue has been replaced by black. This creates a clean white, black, and grey model that will appeal to the fans out there who just want something a bit more basic in their wardrobe.

Like many of the other shoes teased over the past few weeks, this sneaker is expected to drop in the summer of 2022, although an official date has not been set. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world.