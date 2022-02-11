One of the greatest Jumpman sneakers ever made was the Air Jordan 4. This is a model that has seen a lot of fantastic colorways over the years, and in more recent times, Jordan Brand has been committed to creating some colorways for women. The women's exclusives have arguably been better than the men's shoes over the past couple of years, and if you're a woman sneakerhead, this should be nothing but music to your ears.

The latest women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 can be found in the official images below. This new model is being called "Blank Canvas," and it definitely lives up to its name. The entire upper is made with a canvas material that contains a mixture of white and beige tones. These elements are then complemented by paint splatter on the outsole. The colors represented here are blue, red, and yellow, which makes for a truly unique shoe. What's nice is that the paint splatter can be seen from the side profile, which adds a slight dash of color.

A release date has not yet been determined for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike