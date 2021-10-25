Back in 1989, Nike came out with the Air Jordan 4 which quickly became one of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time. The first four colorways are now iconic in their own right, and whenever Jumpman comes through with some retros, fans go nuts. Throughout the years, Jumpman has also delivered some new colorways that deviate from the norm. This has been especially true over the last two years as Jordan Brand celebrates over 30 years of history for the silhouette.

With 2022 on the horizon, we have been seeing some teasers online, and thanks @zsneakerheadz, we continue to see more. In the Instagram post below, you can find a photoshop rendering for a new women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 called "Blank Canvas." As you can see, the entire shoe is covered in an off-white ton while the upper is made with canvas materials. The outsole has some paint splatter vibes while the midsole is simply pure white. All of this comes together nicely, and we're sure fans will be excited to cop a pair.

For now, it is believed that these will be released on February 24th of next year for $190 USD. This date has not yet been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHN for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.