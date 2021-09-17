A few years ago, sneakerheads were given a phenomenal Air Jordan 4 colorway with the "Thunder" offering. This shoe was meant to be a spiritual successor to the "Lightning" model which was known for having its all-over yellow tones. The "Thunder" was different as it swapped the yellow for black while keeping some yellow on the sides and midsole as highlights.

Since the original release of the "Thunder" model, fans have been waiting for a comeback of sorts, and in just a few weeks, they will officially get one. The catch here is that the new model is called "Red Thunder" and it swaps out the yellow tones for some traditional red. As you can see in the images below, these colors are perfect for the Jordan 4 as they give off some immediate Chicago Bulls vibes. The shoe is simple yet colorful and if you like the Jordan 4, these are proving to be a must-cop.

The shoe is slated to be released in full family sizing on October 2nd, and the adult pairs will sell for a price of $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike