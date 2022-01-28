One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. With its clean silhouette and expansive catalog of colorways, there is no doubt that this is one of the best shoes to ever hit the basketball court. Even 33 years after the shoe's release, Jordan Brand is still coming out with new colorways, and in 2022, we are going to see some unique offerings on the market.

Among the field of new Jordan 4s is this "Infrared" colorway which can be found in the official images below. As you can see, this sneaker will have multiple shades of grey on the upper, all while the midsole is white. From there, the lace locks and even the Jumpman logo on the tongue are a bright red. All of this comes together to create a dope shoe that is certainly going to impress fans and collectors alike.

Based on early reports, this model will be hitting the market on May 12th of this year for a price of $190 USD. This date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

