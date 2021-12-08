The iconic Air Jordan 4 is back with a bang, introducing another upcoming colorway as the 2021 sneaker-calendar year begins to wrap up. This time in a new infrared and dark grey color pattern, Jordan's fans and sneakerheads alike will have an opportunity to cop the latest in the Jordan 4 collection, as the "Infrared 23" nears its upcoming release.

The Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23" is largely dark grey, with some light grey and infrared contrast. The infrared color is found on the Jumpman branding sitting on the tongue of the sneaker as well as the shoelace holders. The "Infrared 23s", not to be confused with the similarly patterned "Green Glow" Jordan 4's that originally dropped back in August of 2013, include specific nubuck materials in multiple grey-colored tones.

Images of the Jordan 4 "Infrared 23" have leaked, along with a projected release date of February 5th, 2022. The sneakers are set to drop at nike.com, along with other select retailers, at a $190 price point.

Be sure to check back in with HNHH for more information regarding the eventual release of the "Infrared 23." For now, check out the early photos of the Jordan 4 sneaker below.