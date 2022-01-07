Over these last few weeks, sneakerheads have been blessed with a plethora of dope teasers for what is to come in 2022. It seems like there are going to be some impressive releases this year, and fans are eager to get their hands on as many pairs as possible. So far, it appears as though the Air Jordan 4 is in for a big showing, and the colorways that have been shown off certainly reflect that.

An example of this is the Air Jordan 4 "Olive Canvas" which was recently shown off by @zsneakerheadz. In the rendering below, you can see how the entire upper is made with canvas that has a nice olive glow to it. From there, the shoe has a black and white midsole, as well as some red laces for color. Overall, it is a very interesting model, and one that sneakerheads will probably enjoy.

For now, it appears as though this new model will be released on August 27th of this year for a price of $210 USD. This is simply a tentative release date, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



