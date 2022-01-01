We have been seeing a ton of Jumpman teasers for next Fall as of late, and many of them have been coming from @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. They always seem to have all of the insight on what's coming next year, and based on their most recent posts, it is clear that 2022 is going to be a phenomenal. This is especially true for all of the Air Jordan 4 fans out there, as this silhouette is going to be getting a plethora of dope offerings.

One such model is the "Olive Canvas" colorway, which can be found below thanks a Photoshop rendering. As you can see, the entire upper is going to be covered in an olive green, all while the top part of the shoe contains that nice canvas material. Some red is placed on the laces to add a pop of color, and overall, it is a very solid shoe from Jordan Brand.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop in September of next year for a price of $210 USD. The exact release date has not yet been made official, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.



