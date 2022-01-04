One of the greatest shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a shoe that is constantly given a plethora of new colorways, and every single year, Jumpman delivers at least half a dozen new models to fawn over. Jordan 1 drops tend to be the most hyped of the year, and it is easy to see why. Now that we are four days into 2022, we are starting to get an influx of teasers for what's to some this year, and many of them come thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram.

For instance, the IG sneaker insider recently posted about the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Stealth" which is a companion peace to the Air Jordan 12 of the same name. As you can see in the rendering below, the shoe has a white leather base all while the overlays are grey. All of this comes together quite beautifully, and fans should be excited to see this colorway hit the market some time during the Summer months.

If you are planning on copping these, you can expect them to drop some time in July of this year for the standard Air Jordan 1 High OG price of $170 USD. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates on this sneaker. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.



