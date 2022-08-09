There have been some amazing Jumpman models to make the market over the years, and the Air Jordan 4 is certainly one of them. This sneaker made its introduction to the world back in 1989 and since that time, fans have been blessed with a ton of incredible colorways. Even in 2022, this is a shoe that continues to get new offerings, and fans have been eager to cop whatever they can.

The next Air Jordan 4 that will hit store shelves is the "Black Canvas" model which can be found below. This is one of those colorways that lives up to its name perfectly as we have a silhouette that is covered in black canvas material. It is a very basic yet effective colorway, and it's one that could prove to be essential in one's wardrobe.

After some sources claimed this shoe would be delayed, it has since been revealed that the sneaker will arrive on Saturday, August 27th for a price of $210 USD. This sneaker will be available for purchase on websites and platforms like GOAT and Flight Club. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike