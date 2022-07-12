Michael Jordan's sneaker history is filled with some truly incredible sneakers. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 4 which was released all the way back in 1989. If you know this shoe, then you know it has a ton of amazing colorways and it is oftentimes considered one of the best Jumpman models of all time. With that context in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman continues to pump out new offerings.

Following the success of the "White Canvas" model that was released recently, Jordan Brand is back with a "Black Canvas" version. As you can see from the official images, the shoe is mostly covered in black canvas, while grey and red are added for some contrast. The colorway is basic, but sometimes, that is really all you need.

The original release date was slated for late August, although now, this shoe is expected to drop sometime in October. Let us know what you think of the "Black Canvas" Air Jordan 4, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

