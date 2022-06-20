New teasers for Jumpman's 2023 range have been popping up all over the place online. It seems like there are going to be some truly amazing Air Jordans next year, and the Air Jordan 4 should be getting some cool offerings. This is an iconic model that always gets new color schemes, and in 2023, fans should be anticipating a new drop simply called "Seafoam."

As you can see in the photoshop rendering courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, below, this shoe has a very similar color-blocking to the infamous "Fire Red" version of the Jordan 4. The big difference here is that the red is swapped out for a nice light shade of Seafoam green. It is a color that works really well on the Air Jordan 4 and we're sure sneakerheads will be interested in this new model. However, it's important to note that these will be women's exclusives.

Based on the Instagram post below, it is believed that this shoe will arrive next year on February 24th for a price of $200 USD.




