In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.

Recently, @zsneakerheadz took to Instagram with a photoshop rendering that reveals an Air Jordan 4 that will be released next year. This new colorway is called "Seafoam" and it will be a women's exclusive. As you can see down below, this shoe mostly has a white and black upper, however, the seafoam green can be found on parts of the midsole. This is a very clean color scheme and we're sure fans will be excited to sport these in the summer months.

There is no official release date for this shoe right now, however, all signs indicate a release during the Spring of 2023. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



