Air Jordan 4 colorways have been plentiful over the years. Jordan Brand is always giving us something amazing, and this year has been no different. The Air Jordan 4 offerings continue to impress fans, and as you can see down below, we have a new colorway set to drop which is simply called "Black Canvas."

This is a follow-up to the white canvas model that came out just last year. In the images below, it is clear that this is a shoe that lives up to its name. The entire upper is covered in black canvas, while just a little bit of red is sprinkled to add some much-needed color. Overall, it is a fantastic yet simple Air Jordan 4 that should get fans excited for the Fall.

After reportedly being pegged for an October 22nd release date, the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" is now set to drop on October 1st, according to @zsneakerheadz. This shoe is going to be available over at GOAT and Flight Club so be sure to check those websites out. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

