Jumpman fans have certainly been subjected to some amazing Air Jordan 4s over the years. This is easily one of the best Jumpman silhouettes ever made, and even 33 years later, this is a model that evokes a lot of happiness. It's a shoe that lends itself well to some impressive colorways, and fans are always eager to go out and cop the latest offerings.

One of the newest colorways to be shown off is the "Black Canvas" model found below. As you can imagine, this shoe is covered in canvas material, all while featuring a black upper. It is a fantastic colorway and there is no denying that these will be a popular option once the Fall rolls around.

This sneaker has gone through a plethora of release date changes. After reportedly being confirmed for August 27th, the shoe has now been pushed back to October 22nd. This sneaker will be available for purchase on websites and platforms like GOAT and Flight Club. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

