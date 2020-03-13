Jordan Brand has a plethora of highly anticipated Air Jordan 4s on the horizon for this year, following their year-long celebration of the iconic sneaker's 30th anniversary. This will reportedly include the return of the classic "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4, as well as all-new styles like the Air Max 95-inspired colorway. The latter is officially on track to launch next Saturday, March 21st.

As a tribute to the OG "Neon" Air Max 95 colorway, the Air Jordan 4 is outfitted in varying shades of grey suede, highlighted by eye-catching neon detailing on the tongue, lace clips, insole and outsole. As a further nod to the iconic Air Max 95, the kicks come equipped with thin, speckled rope laces and "Nike Air" branding on the heel just as it appears on the AM95.

The kicks, priced at $225, will be available at all major retailers starting at 10am ET on March 21st. Check out the official photos below, and click here to preview what the forthcoming "Court Purple" AJ4 colorway might look like.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike