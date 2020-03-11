Jordan Brand launched a plethora of Air Jordan 4s in 2019 in celebration of the sneaker's 30th anniversary, such as classics like the "Bred" and "Cool Grey," as well as a variety of brand new styles.

Fans of the Air Jordan 4 will be happy to know that there are plenty more colorways on the way in 2020, including the highly anticipated "Court Purple" iteration. According to sneaker source J23 App, the kicks are officially slated to launch on May 14th for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the mockup provided by House of Heat and @Zsneakerheadz, the "Court Purple" 4s are expected to feature an all-white, leather build with the sneaker's namesake color appearing on the tongue, heel, lace clips and air unit. Overall, the color blocking is just like the "Classic Green" AJ4 that originally released in 2004.

In addition to this white & purple colorway, Jordan Brand also has plans to drop two more white-based Air Jordan 4s; one equipped with a "White, Metallic Silver, Pine Green" color scheme and the other sporting "White, Metallic Silver, University Red."