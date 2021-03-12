This year's Jumpman sneaker, the Air Jordan 35, has been worn on NBA courts all season long and it continues to get new colorways. Typically, every single new Air Jordan model also gets a low-top offering, and the Jordan 35 will not be exempt from that trend. During the All-Star Game, Jordan Brand athlete Luka Doncic wore the very first pair of the Air Jordan 35 Low, and now, Jumpman is ready to unleash it onto the retail market.

The first Air Jordan 35 Low will be this clean and simple "White and Black" colorway which can be found below. The upper mainly features white leather material, all while the middle is filled with black. Black is also found on the midsole, leading to an interesting "Oreo" aesthetic that fans of Jordan Brand should recognize by now. This shoe looks great in a low-top form, and we will certainly be seeing more new colorways of it soon.

For now, a release date has not yet been set although these are expected to drop soon so keep your eyes peeled at your local retailer. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike