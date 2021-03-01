While the NBA All-Star Game has brought about quite a bit of controversy as of late, the sneaker world is still excited for the shoes that are about to be released. Nike Basketball has teased a whole plethora of releases and you can bet that Jordan Brand is also joining in on the fun. In fact, today, the brand officially dropped official images for a new Air Jordan 35 colorway appropriately dubbed "All-Star."

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a mostly black base although there is grey suede all the way throughout. You even get some of that gray on the back heel where there is a quilted motif. From there, orange highlights can be found in certain parts of the shoe, which helps give it a nice pop of color. Overall, it's a unique model and it's definitely fit for an All-Star appearance.

At the current moment, there is no release date for these although with the All-Star Game going down on March 7th, you can expect these to drop sometime in the near future. As always, let us know what you think of this offering in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike