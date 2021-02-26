Jordan Brand typically does a great job with their new basketball models, and the Air Jordan 35 is further evidence of that. The sneaker is actually modeled after the Air Jordan 5 which came out back in 1990. Over the past few months, Jumpman has loaded up on new colorways of the shoe and with plenty of time left in 2021, fans can certainly expect to see even more models make their way to the internet.

The latest to be announced is this "Women In Power" offering which seems to have Jayson Tatum branding on the tongue. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a bright blue upper, all while red is placed on the tongue. From there, we have a white and green midsole, all while hints of purple are found throughout. There are various references to women in power, and overall, it's a colorful model that will make a huge statement out on the court.

For now, a release date has not yet been revealed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

