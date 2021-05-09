Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA right now and he is also one of the biggest players signed to Jordan Brand. While he doesn't have his own signature shoe to brag about, he has still made sure to promote the hell out of the Air Jordan 35, and more recently, the Air Jordan 35 Low. Doncic is a name that can certainly convince people to buy a shoe and with this latest colorway of the Air Jordan 35 Low, he certainly makes a compelling case.

In the images below, you can see what is being called the "Cosmic Deception" offering. This shoe was released a couple of weeks ago although now, it is getting yet another release date for those who originally missed out. This model has a white base although it certainly has some incredible pops of color as we have pinks, purples, and even some green placed throughout. Luka's logo is on the tongue and the insole as well, which makes this a perfect item for you Doncic stans out there.

Pairs will be coming out on the SNKRS App on May 20th for a price of $175 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments section below.

