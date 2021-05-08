Kevin Durant has played against a lot of talented individuals during his time in the NBA. At various points throughout his career, Durant has been looked at as one of the best players in the entire NBA and with two NBA titles under his belt, there is no doubt he knows what it takes to be a champion.

Durant also his very own podcast called "The ETCs" and on his most recent episode, he delivered a ton of praise to Luka Doncic after the two played against each other. Durant admitted that Luka is one of the hardest players to defend and that he is always deceiving people in terms of his athletic abilities.

“His pace is so incredible to me..he act like he dont have no athleticism and he can’t get around you..he be trying to trick people…you gotta be on point with that dude," Durant explained.

Doncic has a Rookie of the Year award under his belt and when LeBron and KD retire, Luka is expected to be one of the faces of the league. When this happens, Luka has the potential to become a league MVP and the Mavericks will certainly be lucky to have him. If you're receiving high praise from KD, it's probably because you're one of the best on the court.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images