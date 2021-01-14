Jordan Brand has been making more of an effort to deliver unique colorways to women sneakerheads over the past few years, and for the most part, they have been extremely successful in doing so. The sneaker world has become more inclusive and with that, we have seen some pretty dope offerings that have certainly made some of the men jealous. One of the latest Jordan Brand silhouettes to get a women's exclusive colorway is the Air Jordan 3 which is about to drop in a "Rust Pink" offering.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe comes with a gorgeous shade of creamy pink that certainly has that unique rust flavor to it. This pink is also placed on the elephant print hits which are spruced up with some grey. Grey is also found on the tongue, where an infrared Jumpman logo is placed right in the middle.

For now, a release date has not yet been revealed for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. As always, let us know what you think of this pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

