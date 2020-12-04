Every single week, it feels like brand new Air Jordan 1 colorways continue to be shown off. It's easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest shoes of all-time. No one can deny its influence on sneaker culture and over the years to come, sneakerheads can expect this shoe to continue being among the most relevant. With 2020 coming to an end, new Jordan 1s for 2021 have been consistently teased, and now, yet another has hit the internet.

The latest such model comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz who has been bringing quite a few sneak peeks over the last few weeks. In the Instagram post below, fans can see a photoshop mockup of what is being called the "Atmosphere" colorway. This offering is a women's exclusive and it features light pink overlays on top of a white base. Navy blue is found on the cuff, laces, and Nike swoosh which helps add some interesting elements to the overall look. It's one of the most unique AJ1 colorways we've seen in quite some time, and we're sure fans will be eager to cop them.

A release date has not yet been announced for this shoe so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.