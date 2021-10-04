One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 3, and the brand is well aware of this. Every year, they come through with a ton of great colorways, and 2022 is poised to deliver even more to the market. Thanks to accounts like @zsneakerheadz, we have seen quite a few teasers for future Air Jordan 3s, and recently, we got yet another.

In the photoshop rendering below, you can find an Air Jordan 3 for women called "Neapolitan." This nickname comes directly from the ice cream of the same name as we have a white upper with brown overlays and a pink midsole. This encapsulates the three flavors of "Neapolitan," and overall, it looks like a unique and interesting offering that will work well for those Summer and Fall months.

As for the release date of this shoe, it is believed that these will be coming out in the Summer of 2022 for a price of $200 USD, although an exact release date has yet to be determined. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details, as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.