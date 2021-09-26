One of the best shoes on the market is the Air Jordan 3 as it was the first silhouette designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Since 1988 this has been considered as one of Michael Jordan's best shoes and it continues to get some love over 30 years later. New colorways are constantly being brought to the market and fans cannot get enough. Even in 2021, this is considered a timeless shoe, which just goes to show the longevity and vision Tinker was going for when he made it.

According to Sneakerfiles and @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 3 will be getting at least one new colorway next year, this time in the form of a white and purple colorway. In the rendering below, you can see that this shoe is covered in white leather all while purple highlights are found throughout. There is also some black elephant print here which makes for a nice addition that harkens back to the roots of the Jordan 3.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

According to the video below, this sneaker is set to drop in the Summer of 2022, however, a concrete release date has not been announced. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.