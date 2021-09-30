Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 is one of the most celebrated Jumpman shoes of all time as it has a storied history within Nike. It is the shoe that convinced Michael Jordan to stay with Nike long-term, as he was looking to leave the brand for Adidas. The Jordan 3 has received a ton of great colorways over the past few years, and as we approach 2022, it is looking like the brand has big plans for one of its flagship silhouettes.

According to @zsneakerheadz, one of those models is the "Desert Elephant" offering which can be found below. As you can so clearly see, this new offering mirrors the iconic "Black Cement" colorway that first graced the Jordan 3 back in 1988. The big difference here is the fact that the elephant print overlays are a light brown color, as opposed to grey. This gives the shoe more of an aged look, although if you are a casual sneaker consumer then it might be hard to rationalize the very minute differences here.

According to the post below, this shoe is set to arrive in the Summer of 2022, although an official release date has not been announced. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.