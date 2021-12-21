Today was a big day for sneakerheads as Jordan Brand came through and unveiled its entire lineup for the Spring of 2022. There were some truly great models to be found here, and there is no doubt that fans are excited about what is to come. Among the lineup are a couple of Air Jordan 3s, including this premium new "Muslin" model which can be found below.

As you can see, this shoe has a very light beige upper, all while a creamier beige is placed near the tongue, back heel, and even the midsole. From there, some lavender purple hits are placed near the front and back of the shoe, as well as the outsole. These elements come together to create a nice neutral tone that will certainly appeal to a wide variety of consumers. You can never go wrong with the Air Jordan 3, and this model is further proof of that.

For those who might be interested in copping this shoe, you will be able to secure a pair as of March 26th of next year for a price of $210 USD. There is still time for the release date to change, so stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike