Over the last 35 years, the Air Jordan 3 has consistently been a fan favorite amongst sneakerheads. This is the first Jordan Brand shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and it was certainly a banger thanks to its sleek design and elephant print hits on the toe box and back heel. Throughout the years, this shoe has gotten a ton of new colorways, and in 2022, Jumpman has plans to keep the party going with some exclusive new models.

One such shoe is the Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal," which can be found below. The shoe has a mostly white leather upper, while burgundy hits are placed on the midsole, cuff, and lacelets. From there, we have some gold throughout the sneaker, specifically on the Jumpman logo near the tongue. As per usual, the elephant print here is a grey tone, which helps complement the rest of the shoe. Overall, it is a gorgeous Air Jordan 3, that will prove to be an attention grabber.

If you are planning on copping this brand new shoe, you will be able to do so on Saturday, February 19th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike