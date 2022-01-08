One of the most popular shoes to ever be worn by Michael Jordan is the Air Jordan 3, which just so happens to be the first Jumpman shoe designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Every since the shoe's 30th anniversary in 2018, the sneaker has been receiving a steady dose of new colorways, and in 2022, that trend is set to continue. In fact, next month will see the release of a brand new AJ3 that has been rightfully given the nickname, "Cardinal."

As you can see from the images below, this shoe is mostly made with white leather and some grey elephant print overlays. From there, cardinal red is placed on the sides, tongue, and midsole as a way to add color. There is even some gold placed throughout as a way to beef up the color palette. Overall, it's yet another great entry into the Air Jordan 3 library, and we imagine that sneakerheads will be eager to get their hands on these.

For those who might be interested in copping this shoe, it will be released on February 24th in full family sizing, with adult sizes going for $200 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world, and let us know what you think of this new offering, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

