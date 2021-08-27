One of the greatest shoes of all time is most certainly the Air Jordan 3. This shoe was created by the mind of Tinker Hatfield who remains one of the biggest legends in the history of sneaker design. Having said that, fans are always looking forward to brand new Jordan 3 offerings, and for the most part, Jumpman has certainly delivered on that front. Every few months, Jumpman unveils some new offerings and as you can imagine, the sneakerheads are always watching with excitement as the prospect of new shoes is always a thrill.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we now know that one of the next Air Jordan 3s on the horizon is this Cardinal model found below. Based on the photoshop rendering, you can see how this shoe has a white leather upper with the typical grey elephant print on the toe box and the back heel. On the midsole and cuff, we have a nice burgundy tone, and it is all complemented by some gold Jumpman branding that is found on the tongue.

As for the release date, these are rumored to be dropping on January 22nd of next year, although this date is subject to change. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest on this upcoming release. In the meantime, give us your thoughts in the comments below.