Jordan Brand has always been innovators when it comes to adding unique textures to their shoes. For example, the Air Jordan 3 started the elephant print trend. As the years have gone on, Jumpman has continued to add texture to the Jordan 3 and with the "Animal Instinct" colorway, they are doing just that and then some.

We have provided our readers with some previews over the past few weeks and they have all shown off how the shoe is mostly made of a black leather upper with reptilian textures. From there, green and yellow hits add some much-needed pops of color. There are even some snakeskin textures at the toe box, for good measure.

Thanks to Yankeekicks, we now have some on-foot photos of the sneaker and as you can see, it looks pretty good with an outfit. There are different colored laces for good measure which adds to the overall aesthetic of the pair. According to the post above, you can expect these to drop in the spring for $225 USD.

Stay tuned for updates on this pair as we will be sure to bring them to you over the next few weeks. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.