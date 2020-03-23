It's been over 30 years since the release of the Air Jordan 3 and it is still considered to be one of the best Jordan silhouettes of all time. It was the first-ever Jumpman shoe to be designed by Tinker Hatfield and over the years, we have received numerous new colorways that have, in many ways, become iconic.

During the late stages of 2019, Jordan Brand dropped the Air Jordan 3 "Animal Instinct" and is now planning on releasing a 2.0 version. This model has a black base with reptile-like textures that are also present on green and yellow hits. On the front of the toe box, we can even see some snakeskin which helps make this model that much more unique. Thanks to Yankeekicks on Instagram, we have a solid idea of how these shoes will look when they drop in the Spring.

For now, there is no release date so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates once they become available. This is surely going to be a popular release so let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping or if you will be sitting this one out.

