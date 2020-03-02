Jordan Brand has another exotic "Animal Instinct" Air Jordan 3 colorway in the works, following up the furry, animal-printed version that released toward the end of 2019. This time around, the Air Jordan 3 will receive a reptilian design, as shown in the IG post embedded below.

Similar to the first "Animal Instinct" Air Jordan 3, this upcoming colorway boasts a predominately black upper, highlighted by a crocodile print, along with a snakeskin detailing on the toe. In addition to the unique materials, the kicks are also accompanied by green, yellow and brown accents around the heel with a sail-colored midsole/outsole combination beneath the silhouette.

A release date for the second "Animal Instinct" Air Jordan 3 has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the kicks will be arriving this Spring for the retail price of $225. Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the forthcoming "UNC" Air Jordan 3.