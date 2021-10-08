Sneakerehads are always faced with a dilemma when the winter comes around. If you're from a sunny area in which it never snows, life goes on for you. However, if you're in a climate with cold and snowy weather, then you are typically forced to wear boots. While there are some nice boots out there, it would still be nice to have some dope kicks that can withstand the harsh realities of the winter months. Thankfully, Jordan Brand's "Winterized" line has scratched that itch, leading to some dope shoes.

One such model is the Air Jordan 14 "Winterized" which can be found below. As you can see, the shoe is mostly comprised of a sandy brown upper, all while black, white, and some hints of red are placed throughout. The materials are enhanced to deal with the elements, and overall, this is the perfect colorway for the Fall and Winter seasons.

The release date for the shoe has been set for Saturday, October 16th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

