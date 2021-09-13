One of the more understated Jordan models of the 90s is the Air Jordan 14. This was the last shoe that Michael Jordan was able to win a title in and it's one of those offerings that continues to get new colorways. All throughout 2021, we have seen a plethora of dope Air Jordan 14 colorways, and with the Holiday season approaching, we are set to receive more. Jumpman recently unveiled its new offerings for the next few months, and the Jordan 14 is certainly a big part of the collection.

For example, we got to see the new Air Jordan 14 Winterized which is a model made specifically to combat the rain and snow. Jumpman has been giving numerous models a winter version as of late and this Jordan 14 promises to keep sneakerheads protected. As for the colorway itself, the shoe is covered in brown material as black and red highlights are placed all the way throughout. These colors are perfect for the Fall season and will certainly give fans something to cheer for.

As for right now, there is no release date associated with these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on the colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike