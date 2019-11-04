Jordan Brand will be releasing another winterized Air Jordan sneaker next month, this time applying warm, fleece detailing to the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette.

The cozy kicks are officially slated to launch on December 2, and they'll be available in sizes for the whole fam with men's sizes retailing for $200.

Dubbed the "Loyal Blue" Air Jordan 4, the kicks come equipped with a revamped, waterproof upper done up in "Loyal Blue," similar to Eminem's exclusive Air Jordan 4 collab. Additionally, the winterized 4s featuring black and grey detailing throughout with splashes of habanero red on the fleece tongue liner.

There have been a handful of winterized Air Jordan sneakers over the last few years, most notably the Air Jordan 12, but these newly unveiled 4s figure to be the most sought after of all. As the year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 4's 30th anniversary comes to a close, we wouldn't be surprised if there are even more plans in the works.

Check out the official photos, as well as some on-foot shots, in the IG posts embedded below.