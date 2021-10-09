This past year, the Air Jordan 14 Low has received a plethora of new colorways, and fans have been enjoying them. The silhouette is an underrated one and with the current trends in mind, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 14 Low fits in well with some of the more contemporary shoes on the market.

One of the latest models of the shoe to be shown off is the "Shocking Pink" women's exclusive which can be found below. As you will immediately notice, this is a loud sneaker that screams pink as soon as you look at it. The pink nubuck engulfs the shoe while some hot pink highlights are added to the midsole to make it pop even more. While these may not be for everyone, you can't deny just how bold Jumpman got with these.

If you are looking to get a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of November 4th, when these are released for a price of $190 USD. Once again, this is a women's exclusive so expect only small sizes on the market. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike



Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike