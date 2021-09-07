Oftentimes forgotten in the grand scheme of Michael Jordan's career, the Air Jordan 14 remains an underrated silhouette in the Jumpman library. This is a shoe that is shaped like a racecar and over the years, it has received some phenomenal colorways that are impossible to understate. Over the last couple of years, the Air Jordan 14 Low has been hooked up with some great offerings, including this new "Lipstick" model for women which is expected to drop in just a week's time.

In the official images below, you can see how this new model has some very obvious "Bred" vibes to it but with a twist. The upper is mainly black all while silver speckles are thrown throughout the midsole. From there, the tongue and laces are red which makes for a great contrast of colors that goes back to Jordan's roots with the Chicago Bulls.

This model is set to be released on Thursday, September 16th for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think of this pair, in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

