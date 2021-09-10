Over the past few years, the Air Jordan 14 Low has been getting a lot more shine and it is about time. This is an oftentimes disrespected silhouette in the Jumpman library and it is always nice to see new models make their way to the market In 2021, the Jordan 14 Low colorways have been plentiful, and in just a few short months, we will be getting a new offering that promises to bring some bright colors to table.

This new colorway is called "Shocking Pink" and it was unveiled today as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2021 collection. As you can see in the image below, this shoe has an all-over pink suede upper all while some different shades of pink are placed on the midsole. There is also some black added into the mix here to provide some clear contrasts. It's a unique look that has already gotten people's attention. Moving forward, however, it is important to note that this is a women's colorway which means small feet only...sorry fellas.

A release date has not been announced just yet although you can expect a release closer to November and December. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike