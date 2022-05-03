While it might not be talked about as much, there is no doubt that one of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 14. It is one of those sneakers that has always gotten people's attention, and there are plenty of great colorways that have made their way to the market. For instance, fans are aware of the "Ginger" colorway which came out years ago. Now, it is set to return in 2022.

As you can see in the photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, this sneaker has a nice neutral ginger tone on the upper, all while the front part of the sneaker is white. From there, black and white are placed on the midsole, and as for the tongue, we get some black and red. The shoe does a great job at holding up the legacy of the OG "Ginger," and we're sure fans of the 14 will appreciate these.

For those who are interested in copping this shoe, it appears as though the release date will be for August 24th of this year at a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via zsneakerheadz